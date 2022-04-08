Telemus Capital LLC Has $306,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE opened at $409.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $390.37 and a 200-day moving average of $366.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $437.98.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.06.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

