Telemus Capital LLC Has $696,000 Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

