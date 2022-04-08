Telemus Capital LLC Invests $384,000 in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XSW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000.

NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $142.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.85 and a 200 day moving average of $159.99. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $129.01 and a 1-year high of $187.00.

