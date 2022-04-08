Telemus Capital LLC Sells 3,220 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 1,007.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,384,000 after buying an additional 3,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after buying an additional 2,990,065 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,104,000 after buying an additional 2,649,616 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 6,609.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,972,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,005,000 after buying an additional 1,943,295 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $6,706,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.54.

DKNG stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.