Telemus Capital LLC Sells 63 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $54,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total value of $793,375.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.78.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $181.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of -81.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.10 and its 200 day moving average is $178.43.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.