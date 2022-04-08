Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 327.14 ($4.29).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 350 ($4.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TEG stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 262 ($3.44). The company had a trading volume of 70,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,285. The firm has a market capitalization of £179.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83. Ten Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of GBX 214.25 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 285.01 ($3.74). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 252.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 257.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

