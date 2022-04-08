Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells $1,108,369.78 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $1,108,369.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.21 and a beta of 1.60. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $60.37.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 177,209 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tenable by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 58,664 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tenable by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.