Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Increased to €8.80 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €8.20 ($9.01) to €8.80 ($9.67) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TS. AlphaValue raised shares of Tenaris to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.76.
TS opened at $30.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.63.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 137.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 336,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 194,584 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 100.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 21.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.
About Tenaris
Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
