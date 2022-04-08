Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Increased to €8.80 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €8.20 ($9.01) to €8.80 ($9.67) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TS. AlphaValue raised shares of Tenaris to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.76.

TS opened at $30.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tenaris will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 137.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 336,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 194,584 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 100.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 21.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

