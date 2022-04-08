Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.56

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.53, with a volume of 61488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

TS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.76.

Get Tenaris alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tenaris by 143.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 120,699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.