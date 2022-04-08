TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ TESS opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $8.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.05.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $102.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

