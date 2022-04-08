Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textainer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86. Textainer Group has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $41.89.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

