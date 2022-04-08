Tezos Achieves Market Cap of $2.88 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Tezos has a total market cap of $2.88 billion and approximately $86.50 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $3.24 or 0.00007568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.25 or 0.00225000 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011673 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 912,026,789 coins and its circulating supply is 890,392,424 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

