TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.18

Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 212659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96 and a beta of 0.42.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 434.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

