The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Holdings Reduced by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,094 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of AES worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AES by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AES by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,973,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,027 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,539,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $25.04. 84,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -96.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

