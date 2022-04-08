The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TCS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE TCS opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $394.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.27.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.53 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 24,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $198,980.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 52,707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

