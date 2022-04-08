The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €110.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($120.88) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($126.37) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.20 ($79.34) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.89 ($108.67).

ETR:GXI opened at €71.20 ($78.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €53.45 ($58.74) and a fifty-two week high of €99.40 ($109.23). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €68.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €76.68.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

