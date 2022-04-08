The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $217.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
JLL has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $274.60.
Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $220.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $174.68 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,704,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,793,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
About Jones Lang LaSalle (Get Rating)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
