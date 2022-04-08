The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $217.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $274.60.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $220.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $174.68 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,704,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,793,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

