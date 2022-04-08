The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $252.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $294.00 to $252.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $318.65.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK stock opened at $271.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.89. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $250.65 and a 52 week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,758,000 after acquiring an additional 130,498 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.