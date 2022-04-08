The Goldman Sachs Group Trims BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Target Price to $42.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

