The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Target Price to $6.50

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Riskified has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. Riskified’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,933,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

