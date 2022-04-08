The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Target Price to $6.50

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.15% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.
Shares of Riskified stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Riskified has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $40.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,933,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Riskified Company Profile (Get Rating)
Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riskified (RSKD)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.