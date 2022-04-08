The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck Sells 5,000 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00.

HSY traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $223.72. 63,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,080. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.87. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

