The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $302.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

