The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) by 232.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Honest were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HNST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,229,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its stake in shares of Honest by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 288,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $428.50 million and a P/E ratio of -10.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Honest had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Honest’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim lowered Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

