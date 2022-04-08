The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.77.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.
