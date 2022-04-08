The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 52.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

