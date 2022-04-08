The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Shawn David Nelson Sells 7,000 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $47.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.87. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.44.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

LOVE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, lifted their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 543.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after buying an additional 43,888 shares during the last quarter.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

