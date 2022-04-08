The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 4

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from The North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NAIT stock opened at GBX 307.80 ($4.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 282.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 283.28. The company has a market capitalization of £431.65 million and a P/E ratio of 4.59. The North American Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 256.30 ($3.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 309 ($4.05).

In other news, insider Susannah Nicklin bought 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,989.30 ($2,608.92).

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

