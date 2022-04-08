The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $516.96 million, a PE ratio of 226.50 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,109,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,338,000 after purchasing an additional 170,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148,342 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,136,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

