The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,018 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $119.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47. Progressive has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $120.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

