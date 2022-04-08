The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. The RMR Group posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on RMR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of RMR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. 240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,934. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $935.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in The RMR Group by 176.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 78.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 73.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 165,110 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

