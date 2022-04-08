The Sandbox Price Reaches $2.98 (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.98 or 0.00006924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and $372.89 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.55 or 0.00217032 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.15 or 0.00281081 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,908,752 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.