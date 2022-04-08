The Shyft Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Shyft Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James upgraded The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.58.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

