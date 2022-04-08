TheStreet Lowers Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $452.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 104.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

