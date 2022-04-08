TheStreet Lowers Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
VEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.
Shares of VEC stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $452.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96.
About Vectrus (Get Rating)
Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vectrus (VEC)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.