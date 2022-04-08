Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) will post sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. First American Bank grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,717. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $90.04 and a 12-month high of $123.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

