Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director James L. Ziemer Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of THO stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.16 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.23. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.94.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 10.40%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $55,995,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 37.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after acquiring an additional 232,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $23,494,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,603,000 after acquiring an additional 209,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

