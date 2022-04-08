Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells $2,854,803.21 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,854,803.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,628,566.50.
- On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $4,984,740.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $5,930,635.68.
- On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,202,012.88.
- On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $5,181,750.00.
- On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $509,914.76.
- On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,371,890.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $230,627.20.
- On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $5,610,466.87.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,310,027.85.
Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $27.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $952.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.12.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.
About Thryv (Get Rating)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
