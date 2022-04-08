Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells $2,854,803.21 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,854,803.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,628,566.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $4,984,740.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $5,930,635.68.

On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,202,012.88.

On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $5,181,750.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $509,914.76.

On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,371,890.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $230,627.20.

On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $5,610,466.87.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,310,027.85.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $27.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $952.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.58. Thryv had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

About Thryv (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

