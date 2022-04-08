Tiaa Fsb Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $163.78 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.20. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.86.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

