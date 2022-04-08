Tiaa Fsb Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 38,913 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 202.7% during the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 39,699 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.03.

