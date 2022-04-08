Tiaa Fsb Has $2.78 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after buying an additional 1,217,578 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,226,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,344,000 after buying an additional 748,236 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

NYSE:BK opened at $47.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

