Tiaa Fsb Has $5.50 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 22.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after acquiring an additional 22,512 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $215.90 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.52.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

