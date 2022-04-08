Tiaa Fsb Has $7.73 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,045 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after purchasing an additional 562,660 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,329,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,268,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,546,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,052,000 after purchasing an additional 241,759 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average is $67.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.