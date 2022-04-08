Tiaa Fsb Has $8.51 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,758,000 after purchasing an additional 170,112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $75.20 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

