Tiaa Fsb Lowers Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,941 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

