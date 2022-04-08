Tiaa Fsb Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $131.87 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $190.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.99 and a 200-day moving average of $153.75. The company has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

