Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,479,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,320,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $951,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,623. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

