Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.15 million.

Tilly’s stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 35.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.