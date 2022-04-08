Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Issues Earnings Results

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TLRY opened at $6.48 on Friday. Tilray has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,512 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLRY. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

