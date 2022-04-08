Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $6.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tilray by 62.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Tilray by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilray by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

