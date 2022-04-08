Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ TLRY opened at $6.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Several analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.
About Tilray (Get Rating)
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tilray (TLRY)
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.