Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TKR. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.78.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $56.36 on Thursday. Timken has a 52-week low of $55.32 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.05%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $40,970,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Timken by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,660,000 after acquiring an additional 474,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Timken by 210.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 2,351.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,595,000 after purchasing an additional 451,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $29,661,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

