Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
NYSE TWI opened at $13.12 on Friday. Titan International has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $818.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.
In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Titan International by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 48,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after purchasing an additional 258,462 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Titan International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
Titan International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
