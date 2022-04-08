Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE TWI opened at $13.12 on Friday. Titan International has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $818.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $487.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Titan International will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Titan International by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 48,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after purchasing an additional 258,462 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Titan International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

